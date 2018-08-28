World

WATCH | Fearless grandma pulls two pythons out of braai

28 August 2018 - 11:45 By timeslive

A brave elderly Australian woman wrangled with two pythons after they were discovered in a braai in a Queensland home on 26 August 2018.

Faye Morgan, an 81-year-old grandmother from Queensland, Australia, showed nerves of steel when she pulled two pythons out of a barbecue.

Faye Morgan was called to help family members on Sunday morning,  according to Yahoo7 News.

Footage has emerged of Morgan lifting the lid of the barbecue, revealing a slithering mass on top of the grill.

As homeowner Marc Wright holds the lid, Morgan calmly grabs a snake by the head and tail and yanks it out. The two are then visibly surprised to realise there are actually two pythons that had taken refuge in the barbecue.

“There’s two of them!” says Wright.

Morgan quickly throws the first snake in a plastic box and, without hesitation, moves on to wrangle with the second one. With both pythons safely in the box, Morgan and Wright are visibly relieved as they chuckle.

