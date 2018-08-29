Controversial Fukushima nuclear statue to be removed

A giant statue of a child wearing a radiation suit in the Japanese city of Fukushima will be removed after it sparked a huge controversy in the nuclear-hit area.

Fukushima city mayor Hiroshi Kohata said the statue intended to be a symbol of reconstruction had ended up being divisive.

"I judged it impossible to keep displaying a statue meant to be 'a symbol of reconstruction' when citizens are divided over it," Kohata said in a statement Tuesday.

He said the statue on display near the city's main train station would be "removed as soon as possible" and officials would discuss what to with the 6.2-metre (20-foot) figure.

The statue, named "Sun Child" and sporting a yellow protective suit with a digital display on its chest showing "000" to symbolise zero nuclear contamination, was installed at the station earlier this month.