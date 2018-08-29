Migrant files claim over daughter's death after US detention

"Those responsible for providing safe, sanitary conditions and proper medical care failed this little girl, and it caused her to die a painful death," attorney R. Stanton Jones of the law firm Arnold and Porter said in a statement.

"Mariee Juarez entered Dilley a healthy baby girl and 20 days later was discharged a gravely ill child with a life-threatening respiratory infection," he said.

After her release, the girl was transferred to two different hospitals and died on May 10, 2018.

Arnold and Porter sent a notice of claim -- a step prior to a lawsuit -- on behalf of Juarez to Eloy, Arizona, an intermediary between the federal government and the private firm that operates the detention facility in Dilley.