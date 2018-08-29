Philippines hunts bombers in deadly festival blast

Philippine authorities were hunting on Wednesday two men believed to have planted the explosives that killed two people, including a young girl, at a festival in the nation's south.

The blast late Tuesday in the town of Isulan, which wounded 35 others, is the second deadly bombing in less than in a month in the region where Islamist militants have waged a decades-long insurgency.

A man left the improvised bomb in a bag near a grocery store as crowds gathered to celebrate the town's founding anniversary but he and an accomplice escaped, the military said.

"One (man) did the emplacement while the other one (drove) the getaway motorcycle," Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana told AFP, adding a manhunt was underway.

The attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, is the latest violence in the south of the mainly Catholic archipelago where a long-running Islamist insurgency has left more than 100,000 people dead by government count.