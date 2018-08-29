World

WATCH | Fireball over Perth caught on camera

29 August 2018 - 10:16 By Staff Reporter
"It shook the house, rattled the windows, it was pretty scary": said Robyn Garratt, who witnessed the incident.
Image: ABC Perth via Facebook

A fireball – believed to be a meteor - soared across the sky near Perth in Western Australia.

Footage of tonight's meteor we received from people around Perth

A post shared by Perth Observatory (@perthobservatory) on

Hills Gazette‚  quotes Richard Tonello‚ observatory manager at the Gravity Discovery Centre‚ as saying the flash was almost certainly a meteor.

“We’re talking debris travelling at 40‚000 to 50‚000 km/h. 

'FIREBALL' LIGHTS UP PERTH SKY☄️ The sky above Perth was lit up overnight by what is believed to have been a meteor. "...

Posted by ABC Perth on Tuesday, August 28, 2018

