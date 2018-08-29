WATCH | Fireball over Perth caught on camera
29 August 2018 - 10:16
A fireball – believed to be a meteor - soared across the sky near Perth in Western Australia.
Hills Gazette‚ quotes Richard Tonello‚ observatory manager at the Gravity Discovery Centre‚ as saying the flash was almost certainly a meteor.
“We’re talking debris travelling at 40‚000 to 50‚000 km/h.
