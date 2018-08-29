Police have arrested a man after he assaulted 22-year-old Marie Laguerre on the streets of Paris.

NPR reported a viral video caught on a security camera shows a man punching Laguerre in the face after she apparently screamed at him to stop making lewd remarks to her.

According to a report‚ French authorities will decide whether to investigate him for sexual harassment and violence.

NPR reported‚ the CCTV video‚ which has been viewed more than 6 million times after it was posted by Laguerre‚ shows a man walk past her on the street. He verbally harassed her‚ she said‚ and she then told him to "shut up" and continued walking.

"The man then stops and grabs an ashtray from the cafe next to him. He hurls it in Laguerre's direction and then walks over to her and punches her in the face."