Indonesian family seeks justice in Asian Games crime crackdown

Indonesian police say they shot Dedy Sukma after the accused motorcycle thief tried to wrestle away an officer's pistol.

But Sukma's family does not buy that account and is fighting for straight answers about why the 33-year-old died in a Jakarta slum just a month before host Indonesia kicked off the Asian Games, the world's second-biggest multi-sport event.

Sukma was one of dozens of suspected petty thieves who have been killed by police in a crime crackdown ahead of the regional olympics, which started on August 18 and ends on Sunday.

"Why did they have to kill him? They treated his life as if it has no meaning," a relative, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP in an interview.

"In Indonesia, little people like us don't get any protection from the law."

AFP agreed not to use Dedy Sukma's real name because his family - which filed a formal complaint with Indonesia's human rights commission on Thursday - fears retribution.

Rights groups have slammed what they call a shoot-first-and-ask-questions-later police operation in host city Jakarta and south Sumatra in the lead-up to the Games, which draws about 11,000 athletes from 45 countries.

Thousands of street-crime suspects have been arrested in recent months and nearly 80 have been shot dead nationwide since January, according to Amnesty International.

Over 30 deadly shootings happened as police ramped up their crackdown before the Games kicked off, it said.

"These shocking figures reveal a clear pattern of unnecessary use of force, or excessive use of firearms, committed by the police," said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty's Indonesia office.

"Hosting an international multi-sports event must not come at the price of abandoning human rights."