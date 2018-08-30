World

Indonesian family seeks justice in Asian Games crime crackdown

30 August 2018 - 13:46 By afp
Policemen walk past the main stadium ahead of the Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno sports complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 16, 2018. The Indonesian police have been accused of killing dozens of suspected petty thieves in a crime crackdown ahead of the regional olympics.
Policemen walk past the main stadium ahead of the Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno sports complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 16, 2018. The Indonesian police have been accused of killing dozens of suspected petty thieves in a crime crackdown ahead of the regional olympics.
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Indonesian police say they shot Dedy Sukma after the accused motorcycle thief tried to wrestle away an officer's pistol.

But Sukma's family does not buy that account and is fighting for straight answers about why the 33-year-old died in a Jakarta slum just a month before host Indonesia kicked off the Asian Games, the world's second-biggest multi-sport event.

Sukma was one of dozens of suspected petty thieves who have been killed by police in a crime crackdown ahead of the regional olympics, which started on August 18 and ends on Sunday.

"Why did they have to kill him? They treated his life as if it has no meaning," a relative, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP in an interview.

"In Indonesia, little people like us don't get any protection from the law."

AFP agreed not to use Dedy Sukma's real name because his family - which filed a formal complaint with Indonesia's human rights commission on Thursday - fears retribution.

Rights groups have slammed what they call a shoot-first-and-ask-questions-later police operation in host city Jakarta and south Sumatra in the lead-up to the Games, which draws about 11,000 athletes from 45 countries.

Thousands of street-crime suspects have been arrested in recent months and nearly 80 have been shot dead nationwide since January, according to Amnesty International.

Over 30 deadly shootings happened as police ramped up their crackdown before the Games kicked off, it said.

"These shocking figures reveal a clear pattern of unnecessary use of force, or excessive use of firearms, committed by the police," said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty's Indonesia office.

"Hosting an international multi-sports event must not come at the price of abandoning human rights."

Indonesia drops abortion charge against teen raped by brother

A 15-year-old Indonesian girl who was raped by her older brother and then sentenced to jail for having an abortion has been freed, a court spokesman ...
News
2 days ago

Indonesian woman's jailing over mosque noise sparks backlash

Indonesia's jailing of a woman for complaining about the volume of a mosque loudspeaker has sparked a wave of criticism, with a petition calling for ...
News
5 days ago

'Four against one' 

Authorities say that shooting thieves and muggers who were armed or attempted to flee was necessary to clean up the streets so athletes and other international visitors did not become crime victims.

"We don't want those kind of things happening, especially during the Asian Games when the world is watching us," said national police chief Tito Karnavian.

"If, at the time of the arrest, the person resists and endangers the officer it would be ridiculous for the officer to not doing anything," he added.

Sukma's family says that the youngest of three siblings - who had finished a two-year-sentence for motorcycle theft in June - walked with a limp and was handcuffed when he died, making it unlikely that he tried to overpower police.

According to police, the shooting happened as Sukma led them to a location where a local crime syndicate, which he was allegedly linked to, was hiding stolen motorbikes.

But his family - who insist Sukma was innocent - say the man's body showed signs of torture, including cigarette burns and the bloody outline of handcuff marks on his wrists.

Rapes and beatings: the torments of South Korea's young athletes

When Kim Eun-hee was 10 years old, a primary school child with dreams of tennis stardom, her coach raped her for the first time.
News
1 month ago

Indonesian woman's jailing over mosque noise sparks backlash

Indonesia's jailing of a woman for complaining about the volume of a mosque loudspeaker has sparked a wave of criticism, with a petition calling for ...
News
5 days ago

"Was he really shot (in self defence) or have they been targeting him for a while?" his relative asked.

"There were four police officers and he was alone. It was four against one."

She added that police gave her an envelope with what they said was "sorrow money" - a common offering to the relatives of the dead in Indonesia.

"I want justice - I don't want money," Sukma's relative added.

The family's description of Sukma as kind, loyal son was at odds with accounts of some neighbours who saw him as a rude, heavy drinker always in trouble.

Whatever the truth, there are unanswered questions about Sukma's death at the hands of Indonesian police, who are widely seen as corrupt and frequently operating above the law.

"Did these suspects really run away or resist arrest? I've wondered how the police could be so accurate in hitting a person who was running away from them," said Agustinus Pohan, a law professor at Indonesia's Parahyangan University.

"Even before the Asian Games, police have long used excessive force on street criminals

Most read

  1. Pope's rightwing rivals on the attack over sexual abuse claims World
  2. Discovery of 9-year-old's body fuels Cape Town's horrific child murder rate South Africa
  3. Monk removed as head of Chinese temple amid sex probe World
  4. TUT students vow to fight to see killers of fellow student jailed South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X