Pope's rightwing rivals on the attack over sexual abuse claims

Allegations that Pope Francis covered for a senior US cardinal accused of abuse have raised questions about a possible plot against the pontiff by figures within the Catholic Church's ultra-conservative hierarchy.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former Vatican envoy to Washington, dropped an 11-page bombshell at the weekend accusing Francis of ignoring sexual abuse allegations against prominent US cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Pope Francis "knew from at least June 23 2013, that McCarrick was a serial predator," Vigano alleged. "He knew that he was a corrupt man, he covered for him to the bitter end."

The timing of the letter's release - right in the middle of Francis's landmark trip to Ireland - immediately raised speculation about a campaign against the Argentine pontiff.

Among some ultra-conservative Catholics, the pope is regarded as a dangerous progressive who is more interested in social issues than traditional Church matters.

But so far, Francis has remained silent, refusing to address the allegations and saying only that Vigano's missive "speaks for itself".

Since then, two of the pope's fiercest critics have stepped forward to support the archbishop.