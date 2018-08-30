WATCH | Road rage leads to truck-trailer crash roll
Mahwah police say it began when the driver of a grey coloured SUV saw what he felt was a truck being driven in an aggressive manner
The Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice‚ quotes the local police chief as saying the SUV driver "decided to take the matter into his own hands and slow the tractor-trailer down to prevent any type of accident."
The truck was carrying a load of sweets. No one was seriously hurt in the crash.
Mahwah is a township in Bergen County‚ New Jersey‚ United States.