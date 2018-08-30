World

WATCH | Road rage leads to truck-trailer crash roll

30 August 2018 - 09:59 By Staff Reporter

Mahwah police say it began when the driver of a grey coloured SUV saw what he felt was a truck being driven in an aggressive manner

The Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice‚  quotes the local police chief as saying the SUV driver "decided to take the matter into his own hands and slow the tractor-trailer down to prevent any type of accident."

The truck was carrying a load of sweets. No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Mahwah is a township in Bergen County‚ New Jersey‚ United States. 

