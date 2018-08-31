US man charged in 'enemy of the people' threats to Boston Globe

A California man has been charged with threatening to kill Boston Globe employees in retaliation for the newspaper's role in leading an editorial defense of press freedoms by hundreds of US news organizations against attacks by President Donald Trump.

In a case unsealed on Thursday, federal prosecutors said Robert Chain, 68, called journalists "the enemy of the people" in threatening telephone calls that echoed the phrase Trump has used to criticize unflattering news coverage through his campaign and time in office.

"In a time of increasing political polarization, and amid the increasing incidence of mass shootings, members of the public must police their own political rhetoric. Or we will," Andrew Lelling, the US attorney for Massachusetts and a Trump appointee, said in a statement on the arrest.

Prosecutors said Chain, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested on Thursday on a felony count of making threats in interstate communications. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.