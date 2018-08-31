WATCH | Van ploughs into crowd outside hospital in China

Police in China are investigating after a van ploughed through a crowd of people in Nanning, a city in southern China, on Thursday.

China’s State broadcaster CCTV released footage of the vehicle as it swerved through the road, hitting pedestrians and motorcyclists before crashing into a pole.

As the camera pans across the street showing the mayhem, some are seen attempting to lift the van to free people trapped underneath.

According to RT News, at least one person was killed.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but unconfirmed reports say that the driver's brakes failed.