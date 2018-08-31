World

WATCH | Van ploughs into crowd outside hospital in China

WARNING: Graphic content not for sensitive viewers

31 August 2018

China’s State broadcaster CCTV released a surveillance video of a vehicle speeding through heavy traffic and hitting pedestrians and motorcyclists in Nanning city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on August 30 2018.

Police in China are investigating after a van ploughed through a crowd of people in Nanning, a city in southern China, on Thursday.

China’s State broadcaster CCTV released footage of the vehicle as it swerved through the road, hitting pedestrians and motorcyclists before crashing into a pole.

As the camera pans across the street showing the mayhem, some are seen attempting to lift the van to free people trapped underneath.

According to RT News, at least one person was killed.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but unconfirmed reports say that the driver's brakes failed.

