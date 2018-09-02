European Union open to brief extension of Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator opened the door to a brief extension of talks to nail down a deal with London on Sunday, saying that they must be completed "by mid-November".

Britain is set to leave the European bloc on March 30 next year, but the two sides want to strike the divorce agreement by the October 18-19 EU summit to give their parliaments enough time to endorse a deal.

"If we consider the time needed for the ratification of the exit agreement by the British parliament as well as by the European parliament, then we must conclude the negotiations by mid-November. That is possible," Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"We don't need more time. What we need are political decisions," he said.