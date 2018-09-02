Turkey calls US 'wild wolves', vows to abandon dollar in trade

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday vowed Ankara would pursue non-dollar transactions in trade with Russia and other countries, accusing the US of behaving like "wild wolves".

Both Turkey and Russia are reeling from punitive economic measures imposed by Washington.

"America behaves like wild wolves. Don't believe them," Erdogan told a business forum during a visit to Kyrgyzstan.

He said his country was in negotiations with Russia over non-dollar trade. "Using the dollar only damages us. We will not give up. We will be victorious," Erdogan told the meeting, attended by Kyrgyz and Turkish businessmen as well as government officials.