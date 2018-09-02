UN begins talks on treaty to protect imperiled high seas

"The negotiations will relate to spaces beyond national jurisdictions, or areas that belong to no country in particular," said Julien Rochette of the Paris-based think tank the Institute of Sustainable Development and International Relations (Iddri).

Talk will focus on "the high seas and the international zone of marine waters, or about 46 percent of the planet's surface", he added.

In 1982, the UN adopted the Convention on the Law of the Sea, but left the high seas free from restrictions.

"All states enjoy the traditional freedoms of navigation, overflight, scientific research and fishing on the high seas," it said.

The convention took effect in 1994, without the participation of the United States.