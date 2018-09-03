Mediterranean crossings 'deadlier than ever'

Even as the number of migrants and refugees crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe has fallen sharply, the likelihood of dying during the dangerous voyage has risen significantly, the UN said Monday.

Between January and July, more than 58,000 asylum seekers and migrants reached Europe's shores after crossing the Mediterranean Sea - 41 percent fewer than during the same period in 2017, the UN refugee agency said.

The number of people taking the particularly dangerous central Mediterranean route to Italy fell to just 18,500, down from more than 95,000 during the first seven months of last year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a fresh report.

But the agency warned that Mediterranean crossings were now "deadlier than ever", with the rate of deaths at sea rising sharply.