No nukes for UK, says... Austria

Austria plans to appeal against a ruling by Europe's second-highest court which rejected its objections to Britain's plans for a nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point, the country's sustainability minister said on Monday.

"Our lawyers have examined this in detail in the past weeks. We believe the chances of an appeal remain intact," minister Elisabeth Koestinger said in a newspaper interview.

The ministry said it expects Austria's cabinet to formally give the go-ahead for an appeal when it meets on Wednesday.