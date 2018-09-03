Pressure mounts on UK PM May as critics tear into her Brexit plan

British prime minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy means disaster for Britain, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson claimed, as critics at home and officials in Brussels step up their opposition to her plans for how to leave the European Union.

With under two months before Britain and the EU want to agree a deal to end more than 40 years of union, May is struggling to sell what she calls her business-friendly Brexit to her own party and across a divided country.

Johnson, who some in the governing Conservative Party favour as a potential successor to May, resigned in July in protest at the prime minister's so-called Chequers plan.

"In adopting the Chequers proposals, we have gone into battle with the white flag fluttering over our leading tank. If we continue on this basis we will throw away most of the advantages of Brexit," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Monday. "People can see Chequers means disaster."