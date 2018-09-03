World

UAE announces first astronauts to go to space station

03 September 2018 - 16:48 By AFP
The United Arab Emirates are going to send their own astronauts into space. (File photo)
The United Arab Emirates are going to send their own astronauts into space. (File photo)
Image: Andrey Armyagov/Shutterstock

The United Arab Emirates has selected its first two astronauts to go on a mission to the International Space Station, Dubai's ruler said Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed al-Maktoum named the new astronauts as Hazza al-Mansouri, 34, and 37-year-old Sultan al-Neyadi.

Writing on Twitter, he said the duo "raise the bar of ambitions for future Emirati generations".

Sheikh Mohammed, the UAE's vice-president and prime minister, last year vowed to send four Emirati astronauts to the space station within five years.

The UAE has its sights set on space with a programme worth 20bn dirham (R81bn), according to Sheikh Mohammed.

The oil-rich Gulf nation has already announced plans to become the first Arab country to send an unmanned probe to orbit Mars by 2021, naming it "Hope".

The astronaut programme would make the UAE one of only a handful of states in the Middle East to have sent a person into space, as it looks to make good on a pledge to become a global leader in space exploration.

The first Arab in outer space was Saudi Arabia's Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud, who flew on a US shuttle mission in 1985. Two years later, Syrian air force pilot Muhammed Faris spent a week aboard the then-Soviet Union's Mir space station.

Mansouri and Neyadi, who were among more than 4,000 Emiratis to apply for the programme, were chosen after a rigorous six-stage vetting procedure.

In the long-term, the UAE says it is planning to build a "Science City" to replicate life on Mars and aims to create the first human settlement on the red planet by 2117.

NASA chief excited about prospects for exploiting water on the moon

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has a vision for renewed and "sustainable" human exploration of the moon, and he cites the existence of water on ...
News
12 days ago

Trump wants to dominate space, Moon and Mars

President Donald Trump boasted Monday of the US commercial space industry's deep wallet and enterprising spirit, and vowed US dominance in ...
News
2 months ago

SA robot geeks take one small step to Mars

Ryan Beech's robots spend their days laying explosive charges and performing other high-risk tasks, but he has set his sights much higher - on ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe to donate 10 white rhinos to DR Congo Africa
  2. Phone ban rings in new French school year Sci-Tech
  3. Couple's lifeless bodies found in their home after family member raises alarm South Africa
  4. Deadline extended for comment on Gauteng school admissions bill South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X