Elon Musk head-butted car in Tesla factory - reports

04 September 2018 - 09:38 By Jessica Levitt
Elon Musk reportedly head-butted a car at a Tesla factory in California.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

Elon Musk apparently got so angry that an assembly line at Tesla Inc.s electric car factory in California stopped moving when he got close to it that he head-butted a car in frustration.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk was on a tour at the factory when the assembly line automatically stopped moving - a standard safety precaution.

"I want the cars to just keep moving. I don't see how this could hurt me," he apparently said.

It was then that he apparently started head-butting a car and it has been reported that when an engineer told him that it was a safety measure, Musk told him to "get out."

Tesla responded to the reports disputing the head-butting claims, but admitted that he "tapped" his head against the car. Oh, and he was wearing a safety hat, they pointed out.

Tesla has come under increased scrutiny after it missed production goals of its Model 3 car in August. The controversial billionaire recently backtracked on claiming to take Tesla private and despite his insistence that he doesn't need financing, critics remain unconvinced.

Pundits have compared Tesla to Ford Motor Co. and the financial distress it experienced more than a decade ago. Experts have said getting finance, even though Musk may not think it necessary, wouldn't do any harm.  

