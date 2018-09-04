Fiery start to Pacific summit with China walkout, NZ media bust

The exchange highlighted sensitivities over Beijing's rising influence in the region, where Nauru backs Taiwan over arch-rival China in the battle for diplomatic recognition.

A few hours later, police took veteran TVNZ journalist Barbara Dreaver into custody as she was interviewing an asylum-seeker held on the island under Australia's hardline immigration policies.

The plight of the refugees, particularly children, has threatened to overshadow the summit, despite attempts by Nauru authorities to control visiting journalists.

Dreaver said she was held for three hours, her footage was confiscated and her media accreditation was revoked. She described herself as "fine and dandy" after her release but said she was now barred from attending PIF press conferences.

"I can do forum stories but I'm not allowed to report on anything to do with the refugees," she told TVNZ.