World

Natalie Portman: US school shootings are a 'civil war'

04 September 2018 - 17:30 By AFP
Natalie Portman in Avengers Infinity War.
Natalie Portman in Avengers Infinity War.
Image: Supplied

Hollywood star Natalie Portman called school shootings America's "civil war" on Tuesday, comparing the psychological torment they cause to the threat of terror attacks in Israel.

The Oscar-winning actress drew the parallel before the premiere of her new film about a traumatised pop diva, Vox Lux, which opens with a Columbine-style massacre.

Small acts of violence can cause widespread torment
Natalie Portman

"I have been interested in the questions around the psychology of what violence does to individuals and in mass psychology for some time, coming from a place where people have encountered violence for so long," said the Israeli-born star, best known for Black Swan.

"Unfortunately it is a phenomenon we now experience regularly in the United States with the school shootings. As (the film's director) Brady (Corbet) has put to me before, it is a kind of civil war and terror that we have in the US," she said.

The regular mass killings were having a "psychological impact on every kid going to school every day and every parent dropping their kids off", she added.

"Small acts of violence can cause widespread torment."

Police killings of blacks exact mental health toll: US study

The disproportionately high rate at which unarmed black people die at the hands of police in the United States has a corrosive impact on the mental ...
News
2 months ago

Portman, 37, plays a singer who is badly wounded in a bloodbath at her school but builds a pop career after she sings at a memorial for her classmates.

The movie's director Corbet, who was a schoolboy in Colorado at the time of the Columbine killings, confessed that the massacre "marked me psychologically. I was living there when it happened. It was close to home."

Corbet, who is best known as an actor - starring in "Thunderbirds" and Michael Haneke's "Funny Games" - was editing his award-winning directorial debut The Childhood of a Leader in Paris when the city was hit by a wave of terror attacks in 2015.

"I had a five-month-old (child) at that point, and me and my wife were shaken by it. One restaurant that got shot up was a place we went a few times a week, it was a narrow miss. We were haunted by it," he said.

Corbet described his story as a "poetic rumination of what we have all been through... We live in an age of anxiety. We are having more sleepless nights than ever."

He said the film, with its anti-heroine star - played by British actress Raffey Cassidy in her younger years and Portman when she becomes a Madonna-like diva - was meant as a salve, "something we could come together over".

"When I think about what will define the early 21st century, especially as an American, it's Columbine, 9/11 and the global terror threat that has permeated every place I have lived. I wanted to look at what we've all been through in the last 20 years," he told Screen magazine earlier.

'It was terrifying': Students reel from latest US school shooting

Evan San Miguel, a freshman at Santa Fe High School, said he was in his art class early Friday when a fellow student burst in and yelled "Surprise!"
News
3 months ago

US poised for largest gun control protest in a generation

Galvanized by a massacre at a Florida high school, hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to take to the streets in cities across the United ...
News
5 months ago

Corbet later said that "the 20th century was defined by the banality of evil. I think the 21st century will be defined by the pageantry of evil."

The director, one of 21 vying for the Golden Lion top prize at Venice which will be awarded Saturday, said it took him a year alone to put together the film's soundtrack.

Australian pop singer-songwriter Sia and avant garde darling Scott Walker came up with the tunes for Portman and Cassidy's characters, with Portman's husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, putting together the dance numbers for the stadium show finale.

Vox Lux is the second major pop music-based movie to turn on the rise of a female singer at the Venice festival. Lady Gaga won glowing reviews last week for her debut as a big screen leading lady in a remake of A Star is Born.

WATCH | Shots ring out as gamer kills 2, then himself at Florida tournament

Two people were killed and 11 others wounded Sunday when a video game tournament competitor went on a shooting rampage before turning the gun on ...
News
8 days ago

Woman stalked by US newspaper shooter lived in fear of attack

A woman who was cyberstalked by the gunman who shot dead five people at a US newspaper office last week has said she lived in constant fear he would ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Amazon joins Apple in the trillion-dollar club Sci-Tech
  2. Contestant in hijab a first for Miss England World
  3. Pot, kettle: Russia warns Google against election 'meddling' World
  4. Natalie Portman: US school shootings are a 'civil war' World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far
X