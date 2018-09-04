Pink diamonds in Australia's most valuable coin ever

Australia has minted a gold coin encrusted with rare pink diamonds worth Aus$2.48m (R27m) to meet growing demand for high-end collectables from the ultra-rich.

The two-kilogramme treasure, which depicts a sailing ship, a gold prospector and boab trees, a baobab species found in Western Australia, is considered legal tender and will be sold to the highest bidder.

It is the most valuable coin ever made in Australia and is expected to be sold to a buyer from Asia or the Middle East.