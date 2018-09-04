Pot, kettle: Russia warns Google against election 'meddling'

Russia on Tuesday said it has officially warned US internet giant Google against "meddling" in next Sunday's local elections by hosting opposition leader Alexei Navalny's videos calling for mass protests.

Representatives of Russia's electoral commission, the prosecutor-general's office and the state internet watchdog alleged Navalny uses Google's services to disseminate illegal information and warned that the company may be prosecuted if it does not act to stop this.

A Google spokeswoman declined to give a specific comment, stating that the company "reviews all valid requests from government institutions".

Central Election Commission member Alexander Klyukin said the commission had sent an official letter to Larry Page, the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, regarding Navalny's use of YouTube.