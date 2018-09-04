WATCH | Mom dunks toddler son in toilet in 'rage'

A video of an American mom dunking her three year old son in a toilet in an alleged fit of rage has drawn outrage from social media users after the footage was published on Facebook.

The mom, Kaitlyn Wolf, told US media outlets that the video was a prank and she was giving her son a "swirly." She said that she had received death threats on social media after the video was posted on Facebook on Saturday night.

The local police department confirmed it had received complaints after the video was posted and are investigating the incident.

"The incident is currently under investigation by the Department of Children and Families, and detectives are also working the with the State Attorney's Office to determine appropriate criminal prosecution."