World

WATCH | Mom dunks toddler son in toilet in 'rage'

04 September 2018 - 13:59 By Jessica Levitt
Footage of an American mom dunking her child in a toilet.
Footage of an American mom dunking her child in a toilet.
Image: Facebook/Misty Minnie Boo

A video of an American mom dunking her three year old son in a toilet in an alleged fit of rage has drawn outrage from social media users after the footage was published on Facebook.

The mom, Kaitlyn Wolf, told US media outlets that the video was a prank and she was giving her son a "swirly." She said that she had received death threats on social media after the video was posted on Facebook on Saturday night.

The local police department confirmed it had received complaints after the video was posted and are investigating the incident.

"The incident is currently under investigation by the Department of Children and Families, and detectives are also working the with the State Attorney's Office to determine appropriate criminal prosecution."

Wolf said she was joking with her children and her oldest son even video taped the incident as part of the prank. 

Meanwhile, Facebook also issued a warning prior to the video being played.

It said it did not remove the video as it may "help rescue" the child. 

Most read

  1. Pikitup explains why refuse has not been picked up in Joburg South Africa
  2. Fiery start to Pacific summit with China walkout, NZ media bust World
  3. WATCH | Mom dunks toddler son in toilet in 'rage' World
  4. Victim of Denel munitions plant blast was about to become a cop South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far
'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
X