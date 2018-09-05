Names of poison suspects who tried to kill former UK spy 'mean nothing' to Russia

Russia said on Wednesday it did not know the names of two Russians Britain has blamed for a nerve agent attack on a former spy and accused London of manipulating information.

"The names published by the media, like their photographs, mean nothing to us," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

British police identified Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as the men who tried to kill Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with Novichok in March.

UK authorities said the names were likely to be aliases.

"We once again call on the British side to switch from public accusations and manipulating information to practical co-operation through law enforcement agencies," Zakharova said in televised remarks.

Russia's permanent representative at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Alexander Shulgin, called the UK statement a "provocation".