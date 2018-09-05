Powerful typhoon kills 9, leaves thousands stranded at airport in Japan

The toll in the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in a quarter century rose on Wednesday to nine, with thousands stranded at a major airport because of storm damage.

Typhoon Jebi slammed into the west coast of Japan around noon on Tuesday, bringing maximum winds of 216km/h hour and heavy rain.

The powerful gusts ripped sheeting from rooftops, overturned trucks on bridges and swept a 2,591-ton tanker anchored in Osaka Bay into a bridge leading to Kansai International Airport.

The damage to the bridge left the airport, which is on an artificial island, cut off from the mainland, and about 3,000 people were stranded at the facility overnight, a transport ministry official told AFP.

Parts of the airport's runways and basement were also flooded after high waves whipped up by the storm washed into the facility.