WATCH | How a group of Asian friends pulled a prank on McDonald's in the name of racial equality

A group of friends from Texas were so frustrated by what they call the lack of "equal racial representation" in billboards inside McDonald's stores that they decided to take matters into their own hands, shooting their own campaign and covertly hanging it up in the store.

Jevh Maravilla and his friends documented their entire plan, from setting up a photoshoot to buying official McDonald's gear, in an effort to ensure there are more images of Asians in McDonald's stores.

"If you haven't noticed there isn't a lot of Asians represented in media and hopefully, some day, I can see someone like me on the big screen."

Maravilla said he was with a friend at McDonald's when they noticed a blank wall and the idea of making sure Asians were represented was born.

Maravilla and his friend had a photoshoot with burgers and fries, edited the image to add a McDonald's logo and had it printed.

From there, they headed to the store and when no staff were around, they hung up their own poster.