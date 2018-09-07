World

Elon Musk puffs on marijuana joint during live interview

Latest action of erratic Tesla boss raises more questions about his leadership style

07 September 2018 - 13:09 By Staff Writer
Elon Musk puffs on a joint. Image: SCREENSHOT from JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE
Elon Musk puffs on a joint. Image: SCREENSHOT from JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

Elon Musk is stumbling from one controversy to another.

This time, the Tesla billionaire puffed on a marijuana joint during the recording of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

He was also drinking whisky at the time, Yahoo Finance reported.

After offering him the joint, Rogan said: “’You probably can’t do this because of stockholders, right?”

Musk replied, “I mean it’s legal, right?” before taking a drag.

Musk was recently involved in a controversy after a tweet in which he announced he was taking Tesla private and had investor support.

He later recanted after the company's stock price shot up.

READ MORE:

Elon Musk head-butted car in Tesla factory - reports

Frustrated? Elon Musk sure was when he reportedly head-butted a car.
News
3 days ago

Elon Musk's bizarre tweet after watching footage of 'flying' Tesla

Internet puzzled at the one character tweet which suggests Musk was amused, disappointed or impressed - take your pick.
News
6 days ago

Elon Musk abandons deal worth over R1-trillion to privatise Tesla

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said late on Friday he would heed shareholder concerns and no longer pursue a $72-billion deal to take his US electric car ...
Business
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Union calls for TUT to be placed under administration South Africa
  2. R1m fraudster's girlfriend turned on him ... then died South Africa
  3. Turkey jails filmmaker for movie portraying execution of Erdogan World
  4. 71-year-old counts his blessings after surviving gruesome crocodile attack South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X