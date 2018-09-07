Elon Musk puffs on marijuana joint during live interview
Latest action of erratic Tesla boss raises more questions about his leadership style
Elon Musk is stumbling from one controversy to another.
This time, the Tesla billionaire puffed on a marijuana joint during the recording of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
He was also drinking whisky at the time, Yahoo Finance reported.
After offering him the joint, Rogan said: “’You probably can’t do this because of stockholders, right?”
Musk replied, “I mean it’s legal, right?” before taking a drag.
Musk was recently involved in a controversy after a tweet in which he announced he was taking Tesla private and had investor support.
He later recanted after the company's stock price shot up.