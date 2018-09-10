New UN rights chief decries abuses of minorities, migrants

Bachelet also took issue with China's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority.

She pointed to a review of China by independent UN rights experts last month which "brought to light deeply disturbing allegations of large-scale arbitrary detentions of Uighurs and other Muslim communities in so-called re-education camps across Xinjiang".

The new High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced dismay at the approach many developed countries have taken to migration, meanwhile.

"Erecting walls, deliberately projecting fear and anger on migrant communities, ... separating and detaining families, and cutting integration programmes: such policies offer no long-term solutions to anyone, only more hostility, misery, suffering and chaos," she said.

"It is in the interest of every state to adopt migration policies that are grounded in reality, not in panic," she insisted.

In her oral address, Bachelet did not criticise the migration policies of specific countries, but in her written statement she described the EU's handling of migrants crossing the Mediterranean as "disturbing".

The three-week rights council session that opened Monday marks the first full session since the United States withdrew in June, accusing the body of "hypocrisy" and anti-Israel bias.

Bachelet did not mention the US absence in her address, but in her written speech she did criticise the country for its harsh anti-migration policies.

While the country has "halted the unconscionable practice of separating immigrant children from their families", she pointed out that "over 500 migrant children taken away from their parents ... have still not been returned to their families".

Bachelet also voiced concern at the announcement from Washington last week that it would no longer limit the detention of migrant children to 20 days.