New UN rights chief decries abuses of minorities, migrants

10 September 2018 - 14:48 By AFP
Delegates listens to the speech of new United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday.
Image: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The new UN rights chief decried crackdowns on minorities in countries like Myanmar and China and urged Western countries to respect migrant rights, warning that erecting walls only caused chaos and suffering.

In her first address, Michelle Bachelet opened the UN Human Rights Council's 39th session on Monday, stressing her "commitment to bridging the differences between communities and promoting respect, well-being and freedom".

Diplomats and activists from around the world gathered in Geneva to hear her maiden speech, seeking clues as to whether she will mimic the abrasive style of predecessor Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein.

Deliberately projecting fear and anger on migrant communities ... such policies offer no long-term solutions to anyone, only more hostility, misery, suffering and chaos
New UNHCR chief Michelle Bachelet

Bachelet, a former Chilean president, hailed Zeid but seemed to stake out a softer approach, only briefly mentioning a few concrete rights situations and refraining from full-blown criticism.

"I am convinced that this council must strive for consensus," she said.

Bachelet did however voice particular concern about the situation in Myanmar, where UN investigators say there is enough evidence to prosecute the country's army chief and five other top military commanders for crimes against humanity and genocide against the Rohingya minority.

Myanmar has vehemently denied allegations of ethnic cleansing, insisting it was responding to attacks by Rohingya rebels.

Bachelet called on the rights council to create a new "independent international mechanism" tasked with preparing criminal indictments over atrocities committed in Myanmar.

She said that if created, the panel would also "complement and support" the International Criminal Court's planned probe of certain aspects of the crisis, insisting on "the imperative of justice for Myanmar."

