Police chief of Hillsborough 1989 football disaster pleads not guilty

The police commander at the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster pleaded not guilty on Monday on the first day of his manslaughter trial over the death of 95 Liverpool supporters.

David Duckenfield, 74, was the match-day commander at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ground.

He faces 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter following the fatal crush in the Leppings Lane end allocated to Liverpool fans.