World

Police chief of Hillsborough 1989 football disaster pleads not guilty

10 September 2018 - 13:51 By AFP
Fans in the Kop of Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, wave banners in memory of victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster before a football match between Liverpool and Manchester City in April 2014.
Fans in the Kop of Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, wave banners in memory of victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster before a football match between Liverpool and Manchester City in April 2014.
Image: Andrew Yates/AFP

The police commander at the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster pleaded not guilty on Monday on the first day of his manslaughter trial over the death of 95 Liverpool supporters.

David Duckenfield, 74, was the match-day commander at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ground.

He faces 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter following the fatal crush in the Leppings Lane end allocated to Liverpool fans.

The former chief superintendent appeared via videolink at Preston Crown Court on Monday, confirming his name and entering his plea.

England's state prosecutor, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), had applied to lift a historical stay - an order preventing him being tried - on Duckenfield, which was put in place in 2000.

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 68, also pleaded not guilty to one charge involving the stadium safety certificate and one health and safety charge.

Derby of disaster memories

LIVERPOOL will face Everton in a repeat of the 1989 English FA Cup final only weeks before the 20th anniversary of the Hillsborough ...
Lifestyle
9 years ago

Most read

  1. EDF must prove nuclear reactors viable - French minister Sci-Tech
  2. Frog-infested water tanks spark community protests South Africa
  3. Major Idlib raid could spark worst catastrophe of 21st century: UN World
  4. Tanzanian president seeks end to contraception Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Williams fined after controversial US. Open final
Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
X