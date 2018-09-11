WATCH | Televangelist commands 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Florence to 'cease its forward motion'

The US National Hurricane Centre is warning that Florence is expected to be an "extremely dangerous major hurricane."

US authorities have ordered the evacuation of 1.5 million people ahead of the storm which is expected to make landfall on the East Coast on Thursday.

The HuffPost reports‚ "televangelist Pat Robertson broke out a prayer that sounded more like a wizard’s spell as he attempted to block the approach of Hurricane Florence."

"In a clip posted online by Right Wing Watch‚ he asked followers to “put a hand out toward the Atlantic” and repeat an incantation."

"In the name of Jesus‚ you Hurricane Florence‚ we speak to you in the name of Jesus‚ and we command the storm to cease its forward motion and go harmlessly into the Atlantic. Go up north away from land and veer off in the name of Jesus. We declare in the name of the lord that you shall go no farther‚ you shall do no damage in this area."

WATCH | RWW News: Pat Robertson Establishes A 'Shield Of Protection' Against Hurricane Florence