Young Palestinians see little hope 25 years after Oslo Accords

Chances of peace anytime soon are widely seen as remote.

Since 1993, Palestinians have seen persistent Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank while both sides have endured a second Palestinian intifada (uprising) from 2000 to 2005.

There have been three wars in the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli blockade for more than a decade and is run by Islamist movement Hamas.

The Palestinian Authority, the self-rule body put in place by the Oslo accords, is confined to the West Bank where in theory it has full control of just 17 percent of the territory.

Israel, which seized it in the Six-Day War of 1967, retains complete control over most of it.

The Israeli separation wall - a cursed symbol of the occupation for Palestinians - cuts the West Bank off from Israel and annexed Arab east Jerusalem.