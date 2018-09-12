World

Priests abused thousands in Germany, says new study in another blow to the Catholic Church

12 September 2018 - 14:02 By afp
Over 3,600 children were sexually assaulted by Catholic priests in Germany between 1946 and 2014, according to a study commissioned by the German Bishops Conference.
Image: iStock

The damning report, which Cardinal Reinhard Marx is to present officially on September 25, deals another blow to the Church after clerical child abuse has been uncovered worldwide.

According to the study, 1,670 clergymen in Germany committed some form of sexual attack against 3,677 minors between 1946 and 2014, Spiegel Online reported. Most of the victims were boys.

More than half were 13 years old or younger at the time of the abuse, the study concluded after examining 38,000 documents from 27 German dioceses.

The study also noted that some records had been "destroyed or manipulated", warning therefore that the scale of the abuse may be even greater.

Predator priests were often transferred to another location, with information on their criminal history not provided to the new site.

