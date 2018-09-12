World

Trump warns Americans: Don't 'play games' with Hurricane Florence

12 September 2018 - 15:49 By afp
US President Donald Trump speaks during an Oval Office meeting on hurricane preparations for Hurricane Florence at the White House in Washington on September 11 2018.
US President Donald Trump speaks during an Oval Office meeting on hurricane preparations for Hurricane Florence at the White House in Washington on September 11 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump promised on Wednesday that the federal government was "ready" and "able" to handle Hurricane Florence, warning residents to get out of the way as the monster storm bears down on the East Coast.

"They say it's about as big as they have seen coming to this country, and certainly to the East Coast as they've ever seen," Trump said.

"We'll handle it. We're ready, we're able, we've got the finest people I think anywhere in the world," he added in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

Florence is currently a Category 4 hurricane on the five-point Saffir-Simpson scale and was forecast to slam into the Carolinas later this week.

More than a million people are under mandatory evacuation orders, and coastal residents frantically boarded up homes and businesses and hit the road as the storm approached.

Florence is forecast to trigger severe flash flooding as it dumps almost a meter of rain in some areas.

Life-threatening storm surges of up to 4m in some places were also forecast.

Washington DC under state of emergency for hurricane Florence

The US capital Washington declared a state of emergency Tuesday as hurricane Florence moved closer to the east coast, threatening torrential rain ...
News
23 hours ago

Evacuations in North Carolina as hurricane Florence roars closer

North Carolina officials on Monday ordered residents to evacuate the state's Outer Banks barrier islands beginning on Monday ahead of Hurricane ...
News
1 day ago

Over a million told to flee as Hurricane Florence stalks US East Coast

Powerful Hurricane Florence was tracking towards the US East Coast Tuesday, prompting authorities to order upwards of one million people to evacuate ...
News
1 day ago

"Get out of its way, don't play games with it, it's a big one, maybe as big as they've seen, and tremendous amounts of water," Trump said.

"Bad things can happen when you are talking about a storm this size. It's called Mother Nature. You never know, but we know. We love you all, we want you safe. Get out of the storm's way."

In a separate tweet, Trump warned that the storm was "looking even bigger than anticipated."

Trump also took a shot at the mayor of San Juan after she derided his claim that the administration's response to Hurricane Maria last year in Puerto Rico was an "incredible unsung success."

Nearly 3,000 people are estimated to have died in the US territory as a result of that devastating Category 4 storm.

"We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan)," Trump tweeted.

"Shame on you," Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz said on Tuesday after Trump's boasts of success.

"Nobody's going to be singing his praises," she added, calling the operation a "despicable act of neglect" by the Trump administration.

Over a million told to flee as Hurricane Florence stalks US East Coast

Powerful Hurricane Florence was tracking towards the US East Coast Tuesday, prompting authorities to order upwards of one million people to evacuate ...
News
1 day ago

Residents told to 'get out now' as Florence takes aim at Carolinas

Highways clogged with people fleeing North and South Carolina early Wednesday as monstrous Category 4 Hurricane Florence rumbled toward the eastern ...
News
8 hours ago

Two monster storms threaten millions in Asia and along US East Coast

Mangkhut and Florence are the names of two of the most powerful storms on the planet.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cancer to kill 10-million in 2018 despite better prevention World
  2. Australia-based SA man facing murder charges after his wife's body is found ... South Africa
  3. Not enough inspectors to properly check spaza shop food South Africa
  4. Saftu plans to sue Gauteng premier for firefighters’ deaths South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X