Two monster storms threaten millions in Asia and along US East Coast

Mangkhut and Florence are the names of two of the most powerful storms on the planet.

Mangkhut has now been classified as a super typhoon by the Hong Kong Observatory.

The United Nations Global Disaster Alerting Coordination system‚ GDACS‚ warns Mangkhut "is expected to have a high humanitarian impact based on the storm strength and the affected population in the past and the forecasted path.

"Up to 43.3 million people may be affected by wind speeds of cyclone strength or above."