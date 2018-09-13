'Life-threatening' Hurricane Florence closes in on US east coast

Dangerous Hurricane Florence edged closer on Thursday to delivering a powerful blow to the east coast of the US, with forecasters warning of life-threatening rainfall and flooding even as it weakened to a Category 2 storm.

As day broke for millions of jittery Americans in the monster storm's path, rain from the Florence's outer bands approached the coast of North Carolina.

Georgia joined four other coastal states issuing an emergency declaration as forecasts showed Florence dumping historic amounts of torrential rain on the southern state.

As Florence closed in, President Donald Trump and state and local officials urged residents in the path of the storm to evacuate before it was too late.

Appeals to stay safe came from as far away as space as German astronaut Alexander Gerst tweeted pictures of the monster storm taken from the International Space Station.