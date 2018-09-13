Pope meets with US church leaders over clergy sex abuse

Pope Francis was set to host US bishops and cardinals on Thursday to discuss the Vatican's response to a new wave of devastating claims of sexual abuse by clergy.

The pope was scheduled to meet Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, who leads the US Conference of Bishops, and Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston, who advises the pope on sex abuse issues.

The US Catholic Church has been shaken by the publication of a report on sexual abuse by clergy in Pennsylvania and by the resignation in July of US Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. He was accused of sexually abusing a teenager while working as a priest in New York in the early 1970s.

No statement was scheduled to be released following the meeting at the Vatican, said a spokesperson for the Holy See.

Falling popularity

According to the results of a new poll published by the US news channel CNN on Wednesday, Pope Francis's popularity has nosedived in the US recently.

The poll showed that only 48% of Americans in general supported the Argentinian pontiff and his popularity has also plummeted among US catholics to 63% from 83% 18 months ago.

A former ambassador to the Holy See, Monsignor Carlo Vigano, has even demanded the Pope's resignation, accusing him of covering up for McCarrick.