'Sex and the City' actress in uphill New York election fight

Cynthia Nixon, the left-leaning "Sex and the City" actress turned education activist, faces the electoral battle of her life in her long-shot bid to unseat New York's governor in Thursday's Democratic primary.

The 52-year-old mother of three wants to become the first woman and first openly gay CEO of America's fourth most populous state, which leans Democrat but has upstate areas that voted for Donald Trump.

Her opponent? Andrew Cuomo, 60, a governor campaigning for his third term with progressive credentials, support of the Democratic Party establishment and Wall Street donors. Polls will close at 9pm.

Registered party voters trickled steadily into polling stations in Manhattan, where Nixon - who espouses universal healthcare, rent controls and fixing the decrepit subway - is thought to enjoy more support than in the suburbs or rural areas.

Outside Wadleigh High School in Harlem four out of five voters who stopped to speak to AFP said they voted for Nixon. Outside another school on the Upper East Side, six voters were split Cuomo-Nixon.