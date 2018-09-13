'Skripal suspects' tell Russian media they visited Britain as tourists

Two men accused by London of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal told Russian media on Thursday they visited the British city of Salisbury for tourist purposes and denied having anything to do with the murder attempt.

The men, who bore a strong resemblance to the pictures of the suspects released by Britain, made the claim in an interview with the head of the Kremlin-backed RT news network.

British security services had named the men as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, but believed they were aliases. In the interview the two suspects said these were their real names.

The men - who seem to be around 40 years old - confirmed they arrived in Britain on March 2 and said they travelled to Salisbury the next day to see the sights but did not stay long because of the poor weather.

"We went there to see Stonehenge, Old Sarum, but we couldn't do it because there was muddy slush everywhere," Petrov said, referring to local landmarks.

They denied trying to kill Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury on March 4, in an attack London believes was sanctioned by the Kremlin.

British investigators say the poison was transported in a fake perfume bottle.

"Is it silly for decent lads to have women's perfume?," RT quoted Boshirov as saying in remarks translated into English.