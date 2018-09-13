World

WATCH | 'So k*k': Prankster gets New York hipster to diss his own outfit

13 September 2018 - 09:07 By Staff reporter
This guy on the streets of New York claims he spent around R105,000 on his outfit.
Image: SendNoods via Youtube

YouTuber Jacky Liang has returned to New York after living in Cape Town and embarked on a mission to speak "gham" to his fellow Americans.

In this hilarious video, he sneak-disses people on the streets of New York.

You can scroll to 4:15 where Liang talks to a hipster wearing the most insane gear, which cost about R105,000. Or you can watch the whole video, which is pretty funny.

WARNING: Strong, explicit language

