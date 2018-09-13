WATCH | Teens rob store as clerk suffers heart attack

Two teenagers ignored a worker who had collapsed, and stole from a petrol station in Auburn in the US state of Washington earlier this month.

The Auburn police department said this week that the worker, whom they named as Zarif, was recovering.

A surveillance video shows one of the teenagers grab and begin to eat what appears to be a meat stick. He grabs a second one and gives it to the other teenager, according to Fox7. After an argument ensues, the clerk collapses and the teens start stealing merchandise.

Police said: "We have located and spoken with the adult male in the video of the Shell gas station theft where the clerk had a medical emergency. He is fully cooperating with us and we are confident that he was not actually associated with the two teenagers in the video and does not know them.

"Although we have identified the two juveniles in the video we have not made contact with them yet. We are currently looking for them at this time. When we locate the juveniles a new update will be provided."