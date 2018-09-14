World

Ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort to plead guilty to conspiracy charges

14 September 2018 - 17:39 By afp
Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from the US District Court in Washington, US, February 28, 2018.
Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from the US District Court in Washington, US, February 28, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and witness tampering, court documents indicated on Friday.

Seven charges in a previous indictment against Manafort were reduced to just two in a criminal information submitted to the court on Friday by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, signalling a deal had been agreed with Manafort’s lawyers to accept guilt.

The move avoids a potentially explosive trial that could embarrass Trump seven weeks before hotly contested national elections.

It comes three weeks after Manafort was convicted in a separate trial on eight counts related to financial fraud, and as Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia increasingly pressures the White House.

The criminal information reduced seven previous charges on money laundering, conspiracy, false statements and failure to register as a foreign agent.

The two revised charges are conspiracy to defraud the United States related to lying to investigators, money laundering and other financial crimes, and conspiracy to obstruct justice for attempting to influence witnesses in his case.

READ MORE:

Manafort juror’s message to Trump: Pardon would be ‘big mistake’

A juror who voted to convict Paul Manafort and who is also a supporter of US President Donald Trump has some advice for Trump if he is considering ...
News
20 days ago

Trump's ex-campaign chief Manafort guilty of tax, bank fraud

Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud Tuesday, in the first trial resulting from the ...
News
23 days ago

Manafort conviction and Cohen plea boost Mueller probe

The conviction of President Donald Trump's one-time campaign chairman and the guilty plea by his former personal lawyer Tuesday have brought Russia ...
News
23 days ago

Most read

  1. Eldorado Park Secondary pupil in court for pointing gun at teacher South Africa
  2. Cholera forces Zimbabwe opposition to call off ‘inauguration’ Africa
  3. Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs World
  4. Lesufi praises Parktown boys who testified against former water polo coach South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X