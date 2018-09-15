Philippines warns of hazards ahead after powerful typhoon exits

A strong typhoon tore through the northern tip of the Philippines packing winds of more than 200 kph on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and power outages over a vast area of the country, along with fears of landslides and flooding.

There were no reports of casualties in the first 12 hours since it entered the Philippines as a super typhoon in the early hours, and sent winds and rains across the entire main island of Luzon, home to about half the country's 105 million people.

Known locally as Ompong, Typhoonat one point had maximum gusts of 305 kph before it exited the land area before noon and moved towards southern China and Vietnam with reduced wind speeds of 170 kph.

Philippine state weather agency PAGASA downgraded the domestic threat level, but warned the danger was far from over, with continued storm surges and heavy rains that could trigger floods and landslides.

"We are asking the people to remain alert and continue taking precautions," said PAGASA meteorologist Rene Paciente.