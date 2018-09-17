Belgium refuses extradition of fugitive Spanish rapper

A Belgian court on Monday rejected a Spanish extradition request for rapper Valtonyc, who has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for allegedly praising terrorism in his songs.

José Miguel Arenas Beltran, better known as Valtonyc, is one of several Twitter users and rappers who have recently been tried in Spain for glorifying terror or for insulting the king.

"The judge has decided there will be no extradition," one of the musician's lawyers, Simon Bekaert, said after a court hearing in the northwestern Belgian city of Ghent.