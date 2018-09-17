World

Belgium refuses extradition of fugitive Spanish rapper

17 September 2018 - 14:55 By AFP
Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated the first 100 days of his government on Monday. He has taken a hard stance against Catalonia's plans to separate.
Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated the first 100 days of his government on Monday. He has taken a hard stance against Catalonia's plans to separate.
Image: Sergio Perez/Reuters

A Belgian court on Monday rejected a Spanish extradition request for rapper Valtonyc, who has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for allegedly praising terrorism in his songs.

José Miguel Arenas Beltran, better known as Valtonyc, is one of several Twitter users and rappers who have recently been tried in Spain for glorifying terror or for insulting the king.

"The judge has decided there will be no extradition," one of the musician's lawyers, Simon Bekaert, said after a court hearing in the northwestern Belgian city of Ghent.

In a statement, prosecutors said they would appeal the decision.

The 24-year-old musician from Mallorca was traced to Belgium after he published a blurry photograph on his Twitter account showing a canal and a red and white tourist boat typical of Ghent.

Spain's National Court, which last year found Valtonyc guilty of glorifying terror, insulting the king and making threats in his lyrics, issued an European arrest warrant after the sighting.

The warrant came just months after Catalan separatist leaders went into exile, also in Belgium, to escape Spanish authorities over their role in a failed secession bid.

Puigdemont urges Madrid to 'start dialogue' in Catalonia row

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Friday urged Madrid to immediately begin talks on a political solution to end the row over the region's ...
News
5 months ago

"I am very happy for you and for democracy," Catalonia's deposed president Carles Puigdemont, who now lives in Belgian exile, said on Twitter.

"Europe is an area of freedom where the abuses of certain states are finally unacceptable," Puigdemont added.

Beltran was sentenced for lyrics in songs published online in 2012 and 2013 at a time when he was a little-known rapper in the Balearic Islands.

These included: "Let them be as frightened as a police officer in the Basque country" and "the king has a rendezvous at the village square, with a noose around his neck".

The reference to the Basque country was understood as a nod to violence by ETA, the separatist group that for decades staged attacks across Spain which left more than 800 officials and civilians dead.

His lyrics have divided opinion in Spain, with some saying they would not land him in jail in any other democracy, while others stress that free speech has its limits.

Why this hip-hop head created an online radio station for local rap music

When Liza Xobololo noticed that the South African entertainment industry had no specific platform for local rap music, he decided to gather fellow ...
Features
3 days ago

Watch out Machine Gun Kelly! Eminem's coming for you with a diss track

Eminem is coming for Kelly but is it too late?
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Khuzani Mpungose wants to 'defend' KZN music with 'Full Up Moses Mabhida' gig

Oh Lawd! Khuzani wants to “full up” Moses Mabhida later this year and the streets are going mad!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Boity's alter ego Bazooka B* has more in store for rap fans

Boity didn't want to look back and have questions or regrets.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. US and Russia battle it out in Macedonian referendum World
  2. Melting permafrost threatens Paris climate rescue plan Sci-Tech
  3. Sri Lankan president tells diplomats to pick up phone or pack up World
  4. 'Strip officials of judicial privileges to fight corruption' World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X