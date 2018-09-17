World

Erdogan says luxury jumbo is 'gift' from Qatar emir

17 September 2018 - 17:39 By AFP
Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan disembarks from his plane as he arrives in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.
Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan disembarks from his plane as he arrives in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.
Image: Murat Kula/Presidential Palace/handout

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the emir of Qatar gave a luxury jumbo jet as a "gift" to Turkey, rejecting opposition claims the plane had been bought in a costly purchase for the presidency.

In comments published on Monday, Erdogan said Turkey had shown interest in buying the on-sale Boeing 747-8 plane - reportedly worth around $400m (R6bn) - but emir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani insisted on offering the plane as a gift.

"We were interested. When the Qatar emir was informed of this he gave it as a gift, saying 'I won't take money from Turkey. I will give this plane as a gift'."

The Turkish president insisted that while the jet would be used for his trips, "the plane is not mine, it is the Turkish Republic's", in comments to reporters while returning from a visit to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan said that once the paintwork was finished he hoped to use the plane for travel.

Gulf media have said that the giant plane, which was part of Tamim's personal fleet, is equipped for only 76 passengers and has lounges and boardrooms.

US feud helps Erdogan deflect blame for Turkey's economic woes

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is exploiting a bitter row with the United States to pin the blame for Turkey's increasingly acute economic troubles ...
News
26 days ago

Erdogan's remarks came after criticism last week by lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), who claimed he had bought the plane.

CHP MP Gamze Tascier said on Twitter that a sales official from a company based in Switzerland confirmed the sale of a Boeing 747-8 jet. "The company says it was sold, supporters say it was a gift," she said on Thursday.

After Erdogan's latest remarks, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu hit back at Erdogan and questioned his "honour" over the move to accept such a gift. "How can it not cause you discomfort?" Kilicdaroglu said on Monday.

The CHP and Erdogan's critics have repeatedly accused the Turkish strongman of having a penchant for luxury, notably in the vast new Ankara presidential palace that opened in 2014.

Turkey jails filmmaker for movie portraying execution of Erdogan

A Turkish filmmaker was convicted on Friday of membership of a terrorist group for a feature film that portrayed President Tayyip Erdogan having a ...
News
10 days ago

Turkey calls US 'wild wolves', vows to abandon dollar in trade

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday vowed Ankara would pursue non-dollar transactions in trade with Russia and other countries, ...
News
15 days ago

Turkish mothers' protest banned over 'terror exploitation' claim

Turkey banned a weekly rally staged since the mid-1990s by mothers protesting against the disappearance of their sons and relatives on the grounds ...
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. US and Russia battle it out in Macedonian referendum World
  2. Melting permafrost threatens Paris climate rescue plan Sci-Tech
  3. Sri Lankan president tells diplomats to pick up phone or pack up World
  4. 'Strip officials of judicial privileges to fight corruption' World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X