Haruki Murakami snubs 'alternative' Nobel prize
Thanks, but no thanks: Japanese author Haruki Murakami, a finalist for the "alternative Nobel Literature Prize", has declined his nomination, telling organisers he wants to focus on work and avoid the spotlight.
The New Academy Prize in Literature was founded by more than 100 Swedish intellectuals in protest after the Swedish Academy, which selects Nobel laureates, postponed this year's award during the peak of last year's #MeToo wave over longstanding ties to a man accused of assaulting several women.
The New Academy said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Murakami, the author of Norwegian Wood and who's often tipped for the Nobel Literature Prize, "expressed his gratitude at being nominated, writing 'It... is a great honour for me'."
"Murakami then said his preference is to concentrate on his writing, away from media attention, and asked that his nomination be withdrawn," in an e-mail, the academy added.
The alternative honour serves to denounce bias, arrogance and sexism according to its founders, who include authors, artists and journalists.
Swedish librarians nominated 47 authors who were later voted on by 32,000 people from around the world, leaving four authors on the shortlist: Vietnamese-Canadian author Kim Thuy, Britain's Neil Gaiman, Maryse Condé of France, and Murakami.
Juan Antonio Perez Sobrado, a professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, commented on Facebook that Murakami declined his nomination because he knows the writer selected for the alternative prize will lose the opportunity to win the real Nobel Prize for Literature.
Picked by a jury after the popular vote, the winner of the New Literature Prize will be announced on October 12.