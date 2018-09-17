My Brexit plan or crash out of EU, says May

British prime minister Theresa May has insisted her Brexit plan is the only alternative to leaving the EU without an agreement - something the International Monetary Fund said would inflict "substantial costs" on the UK economy.

Despite strong opposition in her Conservative party and criticism in Brussels, May has stuck by the so-called Chequers proposal to keep close trade ties with the European Union after Brexit on March 29 next year.

"The alternative to that will be not having a deal," she told the BBC.

May will meet EU leaders in Salzburg on Wednesday and Thursday as she seeks a breakthrough in talks on the Brexit divorce and the future UK-EU trading relationship.

The IMF said on Monday Britain's economy would suffer "substantial costs" should it leave the EU without a deal.