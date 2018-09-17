World

My Brexit plan or crash out of EU, says May

17 September 2018 - 16:07 By AFP
Satellite view of the bay of Gibraltar with surrounding ports, oil tanks and shipping activity. The UK territory on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula is yet to be discussed in the Brexit plans. (File photo)
Image: Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2017/Gallo Images

British prime minister Theresa May has insisted her Brexit plan is the only alternative to leaving the EU without an agreement - something the International Monetary Fund said would inflict "substantial costs" on the UK economy.

Despite strong opposition in her Conservative party and criticism in Brussels, May has stuck by the so-called Chequers proposal to keep close trade ties with the European Union after Brexit on March 29 next year.

"The alternative to that will be not having a deal," she told the BBC.

May will meet EU leaders in Salzburg on Wednesday and Thursday as she seeks a breakthrough in talks on the Brexit divorce and the future UK-EU trading relationship.

The IMF said on Monday Britain's economy would suffer "substantial costs" should it leave the EU without a deal.

Brussels and London have failed to resolve "fundamental" aspects of Brexit and this could leave London defaulting to World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs, the IMF said in its annual outlook on the UK economy.

"Fundamental questions - such as the future economic relationship between the two and the closely-related question of the status of the land border with Ireland - remain unanswered," it noted in a statement.

"Resolving these questions is critical to avoid a 'no-deal' Brexit on WTO terms that would entail substantial costs for the UK economy - and to a lesser extent the EU economies - particularly if it were to occur in a disorderly fashion," the IMF added.

