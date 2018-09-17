Pay more for your clothes, Bangladeshi tell fashion brands

Garment workers in Bangladesh have rejected an increase in the minimum wage, saying it is still not enough to live on and urging global brands to pay more for the clothes they buy, unions said on Monday.

Bangladesh raised the minimum wage by more than 50 percent last week to 8,000 taka (R1,428) a month - the first increase since 2013, when a string of fatal factory accidents thrust poor working conditions and pay into the spotlight.

"The new wages announced are not enough for workers to live a decent life," said Mohd. Raisul Islam Khan, field coordinator for the IndustriAll Global Union. "Workers were demanding 16,000 takas (R2,857). They are not happy and many organisations are talking about an indefinite strike if the wages are not reconsidered," he said.