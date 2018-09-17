World

Rugby bosses introduce full-time contracts for female players

17 September 2018 - 15:02 By AFP
England captain Sarah Hunter celebrates with team mates after series victory over Canada at Twickenham Stadium in London on November 25 2017.
England captain Sarah Hunter celebrates with team mates after series victory over Canada at Twickenham Stadium in London on November 25 2017.
Image: Paul Child/Action Images

Rugby chiefs announced on Monday that England's women's 15-a-side players will be given full-time contracts, saying the game was at a "tipping point" globally.

There will be 28 full-time deals available, which will come into effect on January 1, along with seven elite player squad agreements.

"This has long been our ambition and demonstrates the RFU's commitment to growing the women's game and the belief we have in the future of the sport," said Rugby Football Union chief executive Steve Brown.

All the contracted England players will be eligible to play for their clubs, returning to the RFU for international duties.

"We are at a tipping point for women's rugby globally and it is our ambition to be world number one and drive growth at every level," added Brown.

"As an organisation, from top to bottom, we are very much behind this and want to see the continued expansion and growth to realise the ambitious targets we have set ourselves."

Female esports Trojan horse to get women into gaming

Blood and guts - the Trojan horse local esports organisers are using to get more women involved in gaming.
News
25 days ago

SA Rugby to rake in around R100m thanks to new sponsorship

Not too long ago SA Rugby were in a froth at their inability to attract potential investors in the sport.
Sport
6 months ago

Most read

  1. US and Russia battle it out in Macedonian referendum World
  2. Melting permafrost threatens Paris climate rescue plan Sci-Tech
  3. Sri Lankan president tells diplomats to pick up phone or pack up World
  4. 'Strip officials of judicial privileges to fight corruption' World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X