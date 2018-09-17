Sri Lankan president tells diplomats to pick up phone or pack up

Sri Lanka's president has on Monday justified his decision to sack six diplomats, including an ambassador, for not answering his phone calls, saying more would follow if the foreign service did not shape up.

Maithripala Sirisena was criticised for the shock dismissal last week of his top envoy to Austria and five other Vienna-based staff after his office tried unsuccessfully for hours to reach them by phone.

"I am being attacked ferociously over social media for recalling the entire embassy staff. Yes, I did that to send a powerful message to other embassies," Sirisena told a public meeting in Colombo.

He said he ordered the sacking of ambassador Priyanee Wijesekera and five other staff to set an example.